A Tiny Rock Warms Hearts at Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office

It’s not very big. The inscription is short. Yet, it speaks volumes. A small rock was found outside the Twin Falls County Courthouse, home of the County Sheriff’s Office. As you can see, it features Spiderman and offers a shout out to first responders. It was left anonymously.

The son lost a friend in the line of duty just under two weeks ago. The writer is left wondering where all of this is going.

The last seven years, going back to Ferguson, Missouri, have been especially challenging for public safety. Events of the last 12 months haven’t brought much improvement.

Last week I sat down at my desk very early one morning and started reading e-mail. There was a message from a man in Kimberly. He explained his family’s roots in Idaho go back well over 160 years. He wasn’t here for a large portion of the time. He spent 30 years in law enforcement in California. His son works there today. The son lost a friend in the line of duty just under two weeks ago. The writer is left wondering where all of this is going.

The polished stone outside the Sheriff’s Office is hopeful. While a handful of malcontents get the attention of politicians and media, the rabble rousers can’t possibly represent the majority.

I grumble at other drivers on my way to and from work but admit the overwhelming number of people I see behind wheels still stop at red lights. They stay reasonably close to the speed limit (in Twin Falls it often seems the marker is seven miles per hour below what’s posted!)

People are still mostly polite at the grocery store and when I see them at the mailbox. Goodness may not be at an epidemic level but one tiny stone convinces me it’s still a strong trend.