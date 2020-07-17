Women and Young Men Shouldn’t be Allowed to Drive

I’ll be driving down Route 93 from Jerome County, heading south on my way to crossing the Perrine Bridge. It’s often when some fellow in his 20s riding high in a jacked up truck races past me. He’s well over the speed limit and apparently the noise from his engine and exhaust compensate for some shortcoming. Then the light turns red and I’ll spend the next two minutes behind him after he cut into my lane. He’s like those guys who’ll race past you at 95 on the Interstate, then move back into your lane and just as quickly slow down to use the off ramp. Nothing says “Jackass” quite like those guys.

The light turned green. She sat there. Several seconds later she must have completed the review of her hair and make-up and she accelerated.

Thursday I was driving home after a very long day and needed to stop and put some air into a tire. I was heading west on Addison Avenue and in cruise control at the 35 mile per hour limit. A woman raced past me in the passing lane, then squeezed in front of me. At the Second Avenue light I was parked behind her. Sort of. She was already halfway into the right-hand turn lane. The light turned green. She sat there. Several seconds later she must have completed the review of her hair and make-up and she accelerated. She turned right and I caught the next red light. Which I would’ve caught green with two additional seconds. The time she took away from me.

When I finally reached the gas station, a fellow pulled up to the air pump just ahead of me. Then he checked all of his tires and his spares in his truck bed. I don’t begrudge him. He’s an older man like me and I could see he was meticulous, however. I would’ve needed maybe two or three seconds of air and then been on my way. No thanks to the oblivious woman whom I’d earlier encountered.

Not all young men are poor drivers. Not all women are terrible drivers. Just the overwhelming majority. Saudi Arabia recently relaxed a ban on women driving. Big mistake!