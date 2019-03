MALAD, Idaho (KLIX) A Washington died earlier this morning after he was thrown from his SUV on an east Idaho interstate. Idaho State Police say 22-year-old Joel Urey of Woodinville, was driving a Toyota 4-Runner on Interstate 15 near Malad at around 2 a.m. when he went off the road and overcorrected, rolling the SUV. ISP says that Urey was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash is under investigation.