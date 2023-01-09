Add this to the list of things I never really thought about. What do wild cats think of our man-made hunting decoys?

Watch This Idaho Mountain Lion Get Confused By A Mediocre Deer Decoy

I'm not a hunter so this isn't something I've ever concerned myself with. I do know that I've seen a lot of decoys that don't really look much like their animal representations though. In this video caught by an Idaho hunter a young mountain lion is seen approaching a deer decoy and then just seems confused as he sniffs the mock animal.

Are Wild Animals Actually Fooled By Game Decoys

Credit Sportsman's Warehouse/https://www.sportsmans.com/hunting-gear-supplies/decoys-calls-scents/decoys/big-game-decoys/primos-scar-deer-decoy/p/1694640

Have you ever seen this when you go hunting? Does the same thing happen with bird decoys? I get that they work, otherwise hunters wouldn’t be using them. But if you really look at some of the game decoy options - they aren’t that great if you’re paying attention. Are animals just not perceptive?

There was a video a few years ago that showed a male deer who was so deceived by a doe decoy that he tried to mate with it. That video was hilarious and ended with the decoy's head falling off due to the buck's enthusiasm.

Watch This Hawk Get Confused By A Duck Decoy

