It seems like it is a little early to be talking about Western Days, but if you really think about it, it is a month away. Crazy how fast this year is going. They have announced the live music lineup for Western Days this year and it is going to be epic.

Western Days Live Music In Twin Falls

Eli Howard and the Greater Good and EllieMae is performing Friday night, June 3rd.

Gary and Cindy Braun, Cliftonite Acoustic, Ella and Kaden Maden, Cliff Miller Band and Jesse Dayne and the Sagebrush Drifters are performing Saturday, June 4th

Copperhead, The Lowdown Drifters, Cody Canada, and The Departed will be performing on Sunday, June 5th.

Everything You Need To Know About Western Days

First of all, the parade is epic and that is Saturday morning. You can sign up to get in the parade here. Western Days is held at the Twin Falls City Park in Downtown Twin Falls. The Car Show is Saturday and Sunday with prizes given out as well as other fun like limbo and slow drags.

There will be tons of food from turkey legs, mini donuts, tacos, corndogs, and of course, elephant ears! That is just to name a few. There will also beer garden.

There is no cover to get into the event but some of the ways to participate do cost some money. You can go to the website and get all the information on how to participate from the parade to the car show.

