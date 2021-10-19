We should feel lucky that Halloween is not this weekend since the forecast is full of rainy days. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will all be in the low 50s with rain possible at times. Halloween weekend will be similar temperatures, but without the chance of precipitation, it will be perfect for trick-or-treating and Halloween celebrations.

Weather Forecast For Halloween 2021 In Southern Idaho

There has been a small debate this year about which day we should celebrate Halloween since it falls on a Sunday. Many say it doesn't matter the day of the week and others want to celebrate but don't want to send their kids out on a day usually reserved for church and religious observance.

Whether you decide to celebrate on Saturday or Sunday, the weather is looking to be dry and mild.

Be Ready To Have Trick-or-Treaters Both Days

One other thing is for sure: you'll have kids show up at your house on Saturday and Sunday this year. If you don't want to hand out candy both days make sure you turn off your lights so kids know to skip your place.

Join Us At Trick Or Treat Street

More good news, besides the great weather forecast, we are bringing back the Trick or Treat on Bish's Street event for 2021. This year the event will take place on October 30th at the new Bish's RV location just north of Twin Falls at 551 Arlen Dr in Jerome. Trick or Treat Street will take place between 11 AM and 2 PM.

Don't forget to bring canned food to donate to South Central Community Partnership.

