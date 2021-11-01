Jerome ID Trick-Or-Treat On Bish’s Street Event Attracts 1,500

Saturday (October 30) many of us celebrated the return of one of the Magic Valley's most popular Halloween traditions after the Coronavirus forced the cancellation of last year's event. Well over 1,000 gathered for music, candy, and the opportunity to help area families in need eat this holiday season.

My cohorts and I from Townsquare Media arrived at the new Bish's RV lot shortly after 9 A.M. to start setting up. The general feeling among us was that we weren't sure what to expect after Covid-19 caused last year's celebration and food drive to get canceled. The fact the event was being held at a new location also had many hoping for a good turnout. Magic Valley residents did not disappoint, and we saw a steady stream of donations and trick-or-treaters for three straight hours.

Just prior to the start of the event at 11 A.M., a line of about 100 had already formed. Several area businesses had set up shop and decorated 12 of Bish's travel trailers. Halloween music could be heard coming from speakers set up by Townsquare Media staffers dressed in costumes ranging from Storm Troopers to Pennywise, and Moses to Cara Dune from The Mandalorian.

While attendance was down this year--Covid may have also accounted for fewer people--the headcount at the end of Trick or Treat on Bish's Street totaled approximately 1,500. The event was held at 551 Arlen Drive, and was once again a blast to be a part of. The South Central Community Action Partnership managed to collect a nice stash of canned food as well.

We would like to thank each and everyone one of you who brought family and friends out to this year's event. Your donations are going to help feed a good number of people throughout the Magic Valley.

