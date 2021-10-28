How to Get to the 2021 Trick-or-Treat on Bish’s Street

Planning on heading to the Trick-or-Treat on Bish's Street this weekend, but not quite sure where it is? Keep reading for directions to the new location for 2021.

As always, the event is free and open to kids of all ages, just bring a non-perishable food item to donate to South Central Community Action Partnership. The organization helps feed people that may need a little help getting food and other services across the Magic Valley. The event is a family-friendly safe event for everyone to enjoy and get sweets and show off that cool costume. Candy will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bish's will have several of their trailers set up in a one-way line with various other businesses and organizations decorating each one of them to hand out candy from. This year Bish's RV moved to their brand new location at the Crossroads Point next to the U.S. Highway 93/Interstate 84 interchange in Jerome. It's real easy to see from the interstate, but might be a little tricky if you haven't been there before. The easiest way to find Bish's is to plug in their address on your phone: 551 Arlen Dr, Jerome, ID 83338.

Or follow these directions. If you are coming from Twin Falls get on U.S. Highway 93 and head north, go under the I-84 overpass, then turn left at the Valley Country Store truck stop onto Crossroads Point Boulevard. Then make another left onto Arlen Drive just before the Confort Inn and Suits. Go all the way to the very end of Arlen Drive and you'll see Bish's on the right, they'll be the last business at the end of the street. If you are coming from Jerome or anywhere from the north, head south on U.S. 93 and make a right at Crossroads Point Boulevard. If you are headed in on the interstate, take Exit 173 and turn north. Here is a map for the location:



