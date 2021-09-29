We are so excited that Trick or Treat on Bish's Street is returning for Halloween this year. If you are looking for a safe and fun place to bring the family this is a fantastic event. I also doubles as a canned food drive.

When and where?

Trick or Treat on Bish's Street is going to be Saturday, October 30th at the CSI Expo Center North Parking Lot. The event will last from 11 am until 2 pm. It is available for anyone who wants to bring the family and get some safe candy. Plus, it is early enough and on Saturday so that means you can do regular trick or treating as well.

What is it?

It is a trunk or treat event where a bunch of businesses and organizations come together, bring candy, dress up in great costumes and pass out candy to all the amazing kids that come through. It also doubles as a canned food drive for South Central Community Action Partnership. If anyone wants to donate canned food, we accept it at the door.

This event is a blast every single year. And with it being on a Saturday in the middle of the day it is going to be easy to go trick or treating at night if you want to go door to door, or you can get all the candy at just this event. Whichever makes you feel more comfortable.

We will see you there, Saturday October 30th at the CSI Expo Center North Parking Lot from 11 am - 2 pm

