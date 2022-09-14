Melba Man Killed in Rollover
MELBA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday evening near Celebration Park in Canyon County. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:44 p.m. on Warren Spur Road near Celebration Park along south of Melba where a Honda Accord rolled. The 28-year-old Melba man was headed west when he missed the curve, went off the shoulder, and the car rolled. IPS said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
