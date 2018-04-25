What Are Your Odds Of Seeing A UFO In Idaho

Idaho doesn't get the most UFO sightings in the nation - but we do get a lot of them. Wyoming (no surprise) has the highest rate of sightings per state. Though as of right now in 2018, Idaho has had more documented UFO sightings than Wyoming . So we have that going for us. We've also had more than 30 just over Twin Falls.

According to Casino.org (that's a thing) there have been 3,967 UFO Sightings over Idaho and you have +43200 odds of seeing one. There have been 8 in Idaho so far this year from Idaho and one was reported in Twin Falls on March 8th.

VIDEO: UFO Over Twin Falls September 2017