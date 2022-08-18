School may have started this week in Twin Falls and around the Magic Valley for many, which means many of us deserve a reward for making it through the week. With the extra traffic, the adjusted schedules, and all that comes with school starting, why not forget the week that was, and focus on the fun that lies ahead this weekend? While summer may have ended for the kids, that doesn't mean the fun and events have ended. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.

Thursday, August 18 Through Saturday, August 20 - Gooding County Fair

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash loading...

The Gooding County Fair will be coming to an end this weekend. If you haven't been to one of the many fairs in the area yet, now is a perfect time to go. Fairs are one of the true enjoyments in life, with games, rides, music, food, vendors, rodeos, and much more. Head out on Friday night when the weather is cooler, or go out on Saturday for some afternoon fun. Don't hesitate or the fair will be over.

Thursday, August 18 Through Saturday, August 20 - Cassia County Fair

Credit: Purestock Credit: Purestock loading...

If you can't make it to Gooding, but still want to attend a fair, you can go to the Cassia County Fair, as they wrap up their final weekend as well. There is still plenty of food to eat, rides to ride, and rodeos to be seen. There will be a rodeo every remaining night, as well as mutton busting. Click the link to check out the full schedule, and figure out which day works best for you.

Friday, August 19 - Very Tasty Chili Cookoff

Credit: bhofack2 Credit: bhofack2 loading...

It may be hot outside, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a nice bowl of chili. The Cassia County Historical Society and Museum are having a busy weekend, and it all starts off this Friday with the Chili cookoff. It is $10 to enter your chili, where you can win prizes. The event will be from 1 PM until 3 PM in Burley. Show off your chili skills, and take home bragging rights for the best chili in the area. The chili is free to anyone, as long as supplies lasts.

Friday, August 19 - Friday Night Lights Charity Game

Credit: RonTech2000 Credit: RonTech2000 loading...

Football is somewhat back, with NFL preseason in full swing, and college and high school football are right around the corner. If you can't wait until the real games begin, get your fix and help raise funds for a local team at Friday Night Lights in Jerome this Friday, beginning at 7 PM. The game will feature the Jerome High School football team, as well as Jerome alumni, as they play against Jerome first responders. The game will be a flag football game, and tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family. Gates open at 6:30 PM.

Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20 - Joe Mama's Car Show

Credit: Gene Gallin on Unsplash Credit: Gene Gallin on Unsplash loading...

Joe Mama's Car Show is back this year, and it takes place this Friday and Saturday in Jerome. Most of the event will be taking place at Jerome City Park, where you can take in some of the nicest cars in the Magic Valley. At 6 PM on Friday, there will be a rib eating contest, so make sure to bring your appetite if you are wanting to participate. There will be RC demonstrations, a pie eating contest, and a hot dog eating contest as well. Make sure to head to Jerome this weekend and check it out.

Saturday, August 20 - Days Gone By Festival

Credit: Jonny Gios on Unsplash Credit: Jonny Gios on Unsplash loading...

The 2nd annual Days Gone By Festival is taking place this weekend. The event will be Saturday in Burley at the Cassia County Historical Society and Museum. The event will take place from 10 AM until 5 PM and will have free popcorn and cotton candy. Some of the activities taking place are a phonograph demo, a blacksmith, an 1880 Pullman train car, rope making, music, and much more. There will also be a raffle for a char broil grill. There will be a bake sale as well. Head out to Burley and check out the Days Gone By Festival this Saturday.

Saturday, August 20 - Redneck Games

Unregistered RawShooter essentials 2005 1.1.1. Credit: Dizzy loading...

If this isn't the most Idahoan event there is, I don't know what is, but I love it. The first ever Redneck Games will take place this Saturday from 2 PM until 9 PM at Cattle Ranch near Lava Hot Springs. This event has it all from magicians to storytellers and even a fire performer. There will be contests, horse rides, a petting zoo, tractor rides, face painting, and more for the little ones. Some of the contests will include best beard and mullet, and there will be duck racing. It should be a fun time for the whole family, and an event you won't soon forget.

Saturday, August 20 - Adult Couple Canvas Class

Credit: russn_fckr on Unsplash Credit: russn_fckr on Unsplash loading...

Have you ever wanted to get in touch with your artistic side and be a better painter? Take a class this Saturday night out in Buhl at Idaho Artisan Den from 6 PM until 8 PM for their adult couple canvas class. The class is BYOB, as you are free to drink and enjoy yourself as a teacher teaches you to paint. The class will be focusing on the painting 'Sunset Buck and Doe.' Make sure to call for reservations, as these classes do fill up soon.

Saturday, August 20 - Concert for a Cure

Spencer Davis, Unsplash Spencer Davis, Unsplash loading...

If you enjoy live music outdoors on a warm summer night, this event is a great way to enjoy your weekend. Concert for a Cure is happening this Saturday in Sun Valley at the Sun Valley Pavilion, with gates opening at 7 PM and the concert beginning around 8 PM. All proceeds will go towards research for cancer, and this year Rumors ATL: a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, will be performing. Enjoy a fun night and help raise awareness and money for cancer at the same time. Click on the link for ticket information and pricing.

It's been a long week for many, and it is time to have fun. Release the stress from the weekend and enjoy one of the many events in the area. It is a busy weekend and there is much to choose from. Fairs, concerts, redneck games, football, chili, and so much more. Enjoy your weekend and stay safe, while also having a ton of fun.

