Peanut butter cups are my favorite candy. Always have been. It’s why I feel so much like an Idahoan. Idaho’s favorite Easter candy? Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs!

If memory isn’t too foggy, Idahoans like peanut butter cups at Christmas (and also KitKat).

46 percent of the people surveyed plan Easter brunch or dinner. Another 30 percent plan to decorate eggs. Nine percent plan family time.

46 percent of the people surveyed plan Easter brunch or dinner. Another 30 percent plan to decorate eggs. Nine percent plan family time.

The poll doesn’t give a figure for church attendance, although. It’s one of two days every year where it spikes.

Many restaurants are open Easter Sunday. You can get a list from offers.com by clicking here . Some stores will also provide meals already prepared. Walmart among them.

My family always had ham for Easter dinner. Turkey and ham were both served on Thanksgiving and Christmas but only ham on Easter. The candy was usually some chocolate and then some type of candy egg with a hard shell and soft interior. I don’t ever recall any marshmallow rabbits. Which was fine, as we didn’t have a microwave oven! What? You don’t microwave peeps?