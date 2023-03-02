Idahoans Offer Mixed Views on Peeps
I don’t believe I’ve tasted a peep in 15 years. On the other hand, you can have some fun with them in a microwave oven. Dentists must own stock because the sugar-coated sugar has probably rotted a lot of teeth!
Several Facebook friends tell me they like peeps, but only when stale. They slice open a package and then abandon it for a few weeks. Then they return and eat the hard pile of marshmallows. There’s no middle ground. Everybody else replying can’t stand them.
I like Circus Peanuts, but I’m told I’m in a minority. If all the people who claimed to hate Peeps, Circus Peanuts, and candy corn refused to eat the controversial candies, they wouldn’t be on grocery store shelves.
Many years ago I worked with a guy who now serves as the radio voice of the Cincinnati Bengals. Thirty years ago he hosted a college football pregame show. He would come into the studio on a Saturday with a big bag from McDonald’s. One day he told me you can identify a liar when someone tells you they never eat at McDonald’s. I would say the same about people who claim they never eat certain candies.
It’s similar to a story a friend told me several years ago. He was a local GOP precinct committeeman. He was at a McDonald’s drinking coffee and working on his laptop. A pair of women at a neighboring table complained about my radio program. One huffed that she never listened. Then she started complaining about something she heard me say the day before!