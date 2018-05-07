What TV show could you live in? I saw the question posed last week on the Five.

The first thing I considered was the Andy Griffith Show.

The answers from the panelists were a great insight into their minds.

The first thing I considered was the Andy Griffith Show. Having grown up very much in a Mayberry like setting I greatly miss the era and the neighborliness.

I posed the question on my personal Facebook page. Some people would like to live in Gunsmoke’s Dodge City. One reply was for Happy Days. An old neighbor offered Magnum P.I.

What would be your choice?