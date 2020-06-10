What’s behind Idaho Property Tax Assessments Skyrocketing?

Property tax assessments are arriving in the mail and there is much wailing and gnashing of teeth. A friend in Murtaugh was stunned by his increase. He commented the only improvement he has made over the last 5 years is regularly to mow the grass.

His frustration isn’t unique. On Tuesday we opened the telephones for callers and they vented. On Wednesday we were joined by State Senator Kelly Anthon. He represents the Mini-Cassia Region in Boise. He’s also a member of Senate leadership and is a member of a special study group looking for property tax solutions.

Idaho’s 44 counties and multiple regions are a patchwork quilt when it comes to assessments and taxes.

The Senator covered a lot of ground during his hour on Magic Valley This Morning (a few minutes less when you subtract news and commercial breaks). Some members of the audience suggested alternative forms of taxation and one referenced California’s 42-year-old Proposition 13, which put the brakes on run away increases in what was then a much more conservative state.

A reminder, Twin Falls County Assessor Brad Wills will be on the show on Wednesday, June 17th. He’ll be taking your calls as well and you have an opportunity to appeal your current assessment.

You can listen to the conversation by clicking below on YouTube.