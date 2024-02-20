A clear sign of growth in Twin Falls is the expansion of North Canyon Medical Center. As evidenced by the large building going up on Pole Line Road. It’s near the intersection with Eastland Drive. A smaller building is going up on the next block, home to an independent medical practice (which is split from St. Luke’s).

More People, More Buildings

A population that continues to grow needs more of everything, including healthcare. It’s also a sign that many of the newcomers are retirees. In case you’re young and didn’t know, older folks often need more medical care.

As you can tell by the staircase in the North Medical structure, work this week begins on the third floor.

The Buildings are Getting Taller

It was only a few years ago that this would’ve been among the tallest buildings in the city. Building height was subject to limits because the city fire department didn’t have a ladder truck.

A friend of mine moved to Twin Falls in the late 1960s and still has memories of Pole Line being a dirt road.

Too Much Growth?

I don’t want this to devolve into a discussion on too much growth. I don’t have an opinion on too big or too small, I want to be able to drive without traffic jams. However, if we’re going to grow, I’m happy with many of the new amenities, and state-of-the-art healthcare is high on my aging list!

Now all we need are a couple of dozen more banks.

