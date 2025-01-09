When wildfires were ravaging Idaho’s central highlands last summer, liberals were telling me it was due to man-made global warming. Or climate change, the euphemism they’ve adopted for global warming because sometimes it still gets very cold. They won’t talk about liberal forest management, because history shows it worsened wildfire season.

Now they want to blame Donald Trump for the fires scorching parts of California. To shift any responsibility from lefties like California Governor Gavin Newsom, they scream that Trump has “seized” the moment to attack his liberal foe. I watched a video where CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked the California CEO to respond to mean old Mr. Trump. Newsom swooned and said there was no time to play politics when there was so much suffering.

Funny, after every school shooting the liberals demand we confiscate firearms and eliminate the Second Amendment. If you argue they’re doing it over the still-warm dead, they break into a rage and call you insensitive and hateful. Asking questions about people burned to death by poor government policy is a no-no. Or when it’s a failed green policy.

No matter if the water supply for Los Angeles was dumped into the ocean over claims it would help the speckled-chested minnow reach its breeding reefs. No matter a decade has passed since California voters approved the construction of new reservoirs and work hasn’t commenced. No matter if an overgrowth isn’t cleared because haircuts pain Mother Nature.

Some sanity is going to be restored to federal fire policy when Doug Burgum assumes his role as Secretary of the Interior, and the eco-terrorists are purged from the Bureau of Land Management. But in La-La Land, the best they’ll do is swap one gang of liberals for another and somehow expect a different result.

Get our free mobile app