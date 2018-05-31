Where In Idaho Do You Go To Balance Your Mind?

I’m a homebody. It’s where I go to relax. Mostly.

There are some Saturday mornings when I get into the car and just drive. I need to chew up some scenery. I need to see things I don’t see every day.

These aren’t the long trips I sometimes make on three day weekends. Instead these are the places where I go where I can pull over the car, get out and just stand in the breeze.

A friend from my college days called it “attitude adjustment”. I still look forward to these moments and early on a spring or summer morning it’s how I balance my life.

Where do you go when you just need some time away?