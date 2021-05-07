Where in Idaho is Bill Colley?

This place serves up some mightily fine chicken wings. And comfort food of all kinds. There’s always a good ballgame on TV. The owners bleed Green Bay Packers. For a time, masks were required.

It can be cold outside and warm indoors.

Where is this bastion of good cheer and taste? It rests on a blue island in a red sea.

While the Wisconsin football team is a favorite, the guys who run the place like Twins baseball and Timberwolves basketball. Oh, and Golden Gophers too!

Dad was from Wisconsin. The boys from Minnesota. Then they came to Idaho.

Once a year they wear the green and it’s usually in the middle of March Madness. A tricolor flies outside.

The hints are obvious, if you’ve ever dropped in for lunch, which begins at 11:30 in the morning, weekdays. It can also be a place to relax after a day on the slopes.

Where is this bastion of good cheer and taste? It rests on a blue island in a red sea.

I’ll note the French fries come in strings and the burgers are a handful. So, you won’t get three guesses. One should be all you’ll need.

With the pandemic fading into history, it’s time to get back on the highway and visit many of these places. If you’ve got a couple of hours for round trip travel, I highly recommend you make an appointment to stop and pull up a table.

If it’s crowded, I suspect you could instead spend some time at a Dollar.

If you know of the place in the pictures, go ahead and leave a comment below. And tell me what you like best on the menu.