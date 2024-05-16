Where to Find Idaho’s Two Best Spots for Chicken Wings

My doctor frowns upon me eating chicken wings. The last taste I had of a wing was probably eight or nine months ago. While I rarely eat them anymore, I can see how they could become a once-a-year treat. I may try birthdays.

I grew up in a small town not far from Buffalo, New York. Wings have been a part of the culture there for 60 years. They were first conjured up as an appetizer at a place called the Anchor Bar in 1964. The snack didn’t start to sweep the nation for another 20 years. Call me a connoisseur. During college, I joined my friends every Monday night for wings. There was a time when I worked in TV when we had wings after work on Wednesday nights. My consumption slowed in the late 90s, but not my fondness for the taste.

There are two places I’ve visited in Idaho where they get it right. One is in Bellevue in Blaine County. A pub called Mahoney’s was founded by some nice folks from Minnesota. Other than being Green Bay fans, they know good food. The wings will knock you out of your socks and leave you standing in your shoes.

Mahoney's! Credit Bill Colley. Mahoney's! Credit Bill Colley. loading...

The same can be said about Buster’s in Hollister, in southern Twin Falls County.

Buster's! Credit Bill Colley. Buster's! Credit Bill Colley. loading...

One of my doctors has a weakness when it comes to wings. I told her to check out both places. Next time I have a checkup, I’ll get an update. I’m still looking for new entries, just not as often! If I live long enough, I hope to sample a few more recommendations.

Get our free mobile app