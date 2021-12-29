Which Twin Falls ID Streets are Plowed by The City

If you’re wondering which roads Twin Falls City oversees clearing when it snows, we have a list for you here. The city of Twin Falls has roughly 630 miles of roads to keep clear during winter storms. The roads and streets with the most travelers are going to get the most attention, while many residential neighborhoods are left for residents to navigate without the aid of a plow.

Why Doesn’t the City Plow All The Neighborhoods In Twin Falls?

While many of the city-maintained streets run through various subdivisions, the city isn’t plowing entire neighborhoods for a couple of reasons:

A lot of neighborhood roads are too narrow for the plows to operate. Running a plow through a neighborhood will block driveways with snow. The snow must go somewhere and obviously, they can't throw it back into the street.

Here’s a map of the priority streets that the city plows for snow in Twin Falls.

You can see that streets with the most traffic are getting priority, along with access points into most residential areas. It’s also worth noting nearly every intersection that doesn't get plowed is treated with salt and sand.

The City of Twin Falls Runs Plows As Needed and at All Hours

In case you were wondering, the city maintains road conditions at all hours on a rotating schedule and when the snow flies. So, if we get hit with a big storm in the middle of the night, that’s when some or all of the city’s eight plows and sanders will be running.

If Your Driveway is Blocked, It’s up to You to Clear It

And I know this might be a bummer for many of you, but if you happen to live on a street where a plow comes through and blocks your driveway with snow, it’s up to you to clear it out.

