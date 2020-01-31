Who Idaho Is Hoping Wins The Super Bowl On Sunday

This Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl 54. The game starts at 4:30 PM and will be watched by millions of people. I don't have a horse in this game, either team could win and I would be fine with it. I did live in Kansas City for a while during the Dante Hall years and I would have been 100 percent team Chiefs then. Dante could run the ball like he was playing a video game and it was so much fun to watch.

Now, all I know is Patrick Mahomes is the QB and he's young. I know even less about the 49ers. I also know that most of the people going to Super Bowl parties don't care about the actual game and only party to hang with friends and eat good food. For those who do care about the game and who wins it's a big deal. Most of the United States is rooting for the Chiefs to win but here in Idaho, we like to go against the grain. A study by House Method says most Idahoans are hoping the 49ers win this year.

Super Bowl Favorites credit House Method

I don't care about the game but I could be interested in the halftime show. This year Jennifer Lopez will team up with Shakira and that is a guaranteed better show than last year with Maroon 5.