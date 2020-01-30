Super Bowl to Feature Drag Queens in Commercial

First, hummus is for ladies, men who want to be ladies and liberals. Apologies for being redundant. Your doctor may not like it but real men eat sour cream based dips. It won’t prolong your life but it sure tastes better than the ground cardboard used as a dip by the left and foreigners that American liberals so admire.

The Super Bowl telecast will feature the usually expensive and sometimes surreal commercials that sometimes are more entertaining than the contest on the field. One commercial for hummus features drag queens, because as you know, the men eating ranch dip and watching the game somehow will want to put on lipstick and gobble mashed garbanzo beans.

The alcohol advertising will suggest you drink responsibly, which everyone knows is a relative recommendation.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports is rejecting a pro-life commercial. Not outright but the network made the prospective buyer leap through so many hoops, there won’t be any space left for the advertisement celebrating the accomplishments of abortion survivors. But, hey we’ve got our priorities straight! No pun intended.

You’ll also see a deluge of beer commercials, although. Most people watching the game will already have made their booze selections. The alcohol advertising will suggest you drink responsibly, which everyone knows is a relative recommendation. Beer salesman don’t make any serious money telling you to limit consumption. If they can get you to polish off a 12-pack then they get paid.

Sports and marketing have become a big kabuki dance, which also requires lipstick and make-up. Everyone can see beyond what’s going on here but you aren’t supposed to voice any objections.

