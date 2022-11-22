Why I Expect Arrest Soon in University of Idaho Killings

Maybe we’ll see an arrest before the end of the week. I realize we’re all saddened by the crime and impatient that it hasn’t already been solved. But just because police aren’t sharing every small detail of evidence doesn’t mean they aren’t building a case. I have experience with a similar story. In 1989, I was working in a newsroom the Saturday before Christmas. I was the skeleton crew because I was the guy most recently hired. Then the Associated Press wire began to practically smoke.

A family of four had been killed in their home in a neighboring community. A 15-year-old daughter had been tortured and raped before her execution. Her younger brother and parents had been killed before her and she must have suffered greatly. Then the killer attempted to burn the house. The arson attempt failed. The next day I left to go and visit family for Christmas. I fully expected an arrest to take place while I was away. It didn’t happen.

For weeks there were people going about their lives and looking over their shoulders. State Police had very few details to share with the public.

On the morning of February 7th, 1990, I received a call at home and was told to skip the office and drive directly to a news conference. Overnight, troopers confronted the killer. He was blockaded in his mother’s house and armed with a shotgun. He didn’t survive the shootout.

The man had followed the family home from a shopping trip. After killing all four people, he had taken some credit cards. After attempts to use the cards, investigators knew they had their man and kept him under surveillance until February.

I wouldn’t doubt investigators in Moscow. They may already have someone in mind. They may have that person or persons under watch and just want to ensure a trove of evidence before arrest.

I watched the video below. The forensic pathologist being interviewed expects an arrest sooner than later.

