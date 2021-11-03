Seniors From Coeur d’Alene Killed in Two-vehicle Crash
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people in their 80s were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Moscow on U.S. Highway 95, Tuesday afternoon. According to the Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 8 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash south of Moscow about five miles. ISP said the 87-year-old driver of a Camry crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler minivan, driven by a 42-year-old man from Lewiston who was taken to a nearby hospital. Both the driver of the Camry and the 89-year-old female passenger died. The crash blocked traffic on the highway for about three hours.
