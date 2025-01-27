Why Idaho Will Cheer for Philadelphia in the Big Game

This isn’t scientific. I’ve made a few observations. Over ten years I’ve met only four people in Idaho who claim to be Chiefs fans. Two one Sunday morning at the Ridley’s in Jerome. A friend likes Kansas City and I often see him at Smith’s on Saturday mornings. Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon grew up in Missouri, and she likes the Chiefs.

I met one Eagles fan and he was a guy we worked with at the radio station. He wasn’t from the back east, he just liked the Eagles from the time when he was a little boy and Randall Cunningham starred at quarterback.

I don’t dislike either team, but I lean Chiefs. I have a thing for old AFL franchises. Oh, and I like Coach Andy Reid. He wasn’t a glory boy when he played at BYU. He was in the trenches. He’s a surefire Hall of Fame inductee.

Now, I believe most Idaho football fans will cheer for Philadelphia. Many of the locals are fans of the Raiders and Broncos, and they’re sick of watching former doormat Kansas City routinely abuse their teams. There are also a lot of Seahawks fans in Idaho, and before the club moved to the National Conference, there was a fierce rivalry with the Chiefs.

There are also healthy populations of Rams, 49ers, Packers, Vikings, and Cowboys fans (the latter makes it clear there are some people here with no self-respect) in Idaho. They’re NFC guys and gals.

We also need to acknowledge college football is king in Idaho, and Kellen Moore is a man who’ll never be forgotten for his football heroics at Boise State. He’s the brains behind the Eagles offense, which is to hand the ball off and watch the big back run. Ingenious!

