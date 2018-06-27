Why Is Pocatello Idaho’s Least Healthy City?

Pocatello is Idaho's least healthy city, proving once again that it isn't safe to be near Chubbuck . Last year we heard that Boise was one of the healthiest cities in the nation but that health level does not trickle south.

According to MSN , Pocatello has the highest premature death rate in the state and the highest level of uninsured people in Idaho. The obesity level in Pocatello isn't outstanding and sits around the national average. Also, around 15 percent of the population smokes, adding to their unhealthy level.