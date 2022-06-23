Most people that have pets love them and treat them like a member of the family. Often we will buy them gifts for holidays, take them on vacation with us, and let them sleep in our beds, but there is a thing as being a little too obsessed and taking it too far. It is possible to love your pet a little too much, and this is coming from someone that loves my dog more than most people. We all have errands we have to run weekly and places we need to go, but if you are unable to go to places without your dog or cat, then it might be time to reevaluate. Yes, some circumstances are different, such as service animals or emotional support animals, but should stores be more strict in allowing animals into their places?

Taking Pets Grocery Shopping

Credit: Mark Timberlake on Unsplash Credit: Mark Timberlake on Unsplash loading...

When someone goes grocery shopping, they likely don't want to find dog or cat hair on their fruits or vegetables. While you will likely wash it before eating it, having animals in a grocery store doesn't seem like it would be sanitary. If someone needs a dog, that is one thing, but I have never seen anyone need a poodle or a chihuahua to buy produce, fruits, vegetables, or snacks. Adding to this, what if someone in the store is highly allergic to an animal in the store. Do you ask the paying customer to leave or the person that has an animal that doesn't need to be in there, to begin with?

Taking Pets into Clothing Stores

Credit: Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash Credit: Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash loading...

Just like many people don't want hair on their food, many do not want it floating around on clothes they purchase as well. Taking an animal in to help you buy pants, a sweatshirt, or shoes does not seem like a need. While many of us talk to our dogs and sense their responses, myself included, they are not going to tell you how your new outfit looks. While buying clothes can be stressful for us all, the dog can wait at home for an hour while you shop.

Enforcing and Monitoring Animals in Stores

Credit: Shaya Pets on Unsplash Credit: Shaya Pets on Unsplash loading...

A way to keep animals from being in grocery stores or clothing stores is to have security guards or employees at entrances and ask for proof that an animal is a service animal or an emotional support animal. This would create extra jobs, as well as help ensure that people that may have fear of animals, allergies, or don't like extra hair floating around the store enjoy their shopping experience and keep customers happy. With companies struggling to fill openings, this is easier said than done but is the best solution to enforcing animals in stores. A sign can be posted, but many will choose to ignore it.

Pets are a part of the family and like our children. I wouldn't leave my children at home, but I do leave my dog at home. It isn't that I don't love her and don't want to take her, but she doesn't need to go to stores with me or my family. Some people need them to go everywhere with them, but many take advantage of those that need them and bring them into stores because they want to. If you can't be apart for an hour, maybe you shouldn't go to the store. Service animals, and emotional support animals, are one thing, but if your animal is in a backpack, wearing clothes, or in a stroller, they most likely aren't supporting you or are a service to you. Love on them, talk to them, treat them like family, but leave them at home when shopping.

