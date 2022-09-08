With Labor Day having come and gone, all attention turns to the big holidays at the end of the year. The next holiday is Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving before Christmas closes out the year. While these holidays may all seem a ways away, that doesn't mean you can't begin to focus on them. The Spirit Halloween store will be open soon, and all the stores in Twin will go all out on Halloween, but some have begun to look ahead and sneak in some Christmas decorations already. With it being as hot as it is outside, and with almost four months to go, is it too soon for stores to pull out Christmas decorations and if so, when is the appropriate time?

A couple of weeks ago, Costco started putting out Christmas decorations such as a couple of trees and Disney decorations. This was when the calendar still read August. While it isn't much, it seems a little premature to have Christmas decorations in any store at this time of year. Halloween is still close to two months away, yet stores are almost bypassing it with other holidays on the mind. While most of us would love for it to be Christmas now, shopping for decorations or a tree in August or September seems a little odd. Most parents are focusing on the holidays before. Maybe shop for a few presents here and there, to help with budgeting in December, but anything else seems a little out of season still.

While some would like Christmas decorations out year-round, others like to enjoy each holiday. Both ways are right and wrong at the same time. The question is raised, when is too soon to begin putting out decorations in stores, or even for people at home to begin putting them out and up? While many of us begin counting down the days to Christmas on December 26 the year before, others aren't so jolly for the season and don't want to see decorations until December or at the earliest the day after Thanksgiving. August seems a little soon, but now that the calendar has flipped to September, is it more acceptable? Should stores let Halloween have its fun and then begin on November first? Either way, it seems like right now might be too soon. Nobody should be picking out a Christmas tree with their Halloween costume.

While stores will begin to stock Christmas decorations little by little, it isn't official until the music begins playing in stores. Once the trees and stockings hit shelves in every store, is when it becomes official. A little bit here and there, for now, is ok, so long as whole sections are not decked out in the holiday spirit before Halloween. What do you think? Is it too soon to be putting out Christmas decorations, or is anytime the right time? Either way, the inevitable is happening, and soon the holidays will be here. It serves as a reminder, to start shopping now to spread out that money.

