Widening Project Underway West of Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers will find a shift in traffic west of Burley on a highway widening project set to wrap up this fall.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, road crews could move traffic starting today on U.S. Highway 30 between Parke Avenue and 400 West. Crews have been working on the widening project and utility upgrades since February. The four mile section of highway will eventually go from two lanes to four lanes that will better accommodate access to local businesses and increase safety. There will be two lanes for east and west traffic with a center turn lane, according to ITD. During the project flaggers will be stationed during work hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Speeds in the work zone will be reduced and minor delays may occur from time to time; drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if they can. The project should be completed by fall of this year.