Wild Video of Idaho Man Snatching Gun From Home Invader

Don’t mess with Idahoans. The story of a home intruder who got thrown a beating has crossed the pond. England’s Daily Mail is impressed by the tale of an Idaho Falls man who stood up to crime.

While it isn’t recommended you stand up to a burglar it’s unlikely someone else will mess with Caspian Shamel anytime soon.

It happened in February when a man burst into the home, waving a gun and threatening another man and his girlfriend. “Wrong house, Buster,” is a pretty good description of what followed. Not only did the homeowner grab Eddie Walker’s gun, when it was over, Walker needed treatment at a hospital.

The video accompanying the story is also filled with foul language. If you’re offended by screaming men shouting obscenities it’s a warning.

The video does get an important message across. You should recognize danger can pop-up anytime and anywhere. Even as you relax at home!

The full video was posted by East Idaho News. You can see it below: