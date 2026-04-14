See what the West is about in one stop. A four-hour drive from Twin Falls. The National Museum of Wildlife Art is just outside of Jackson, Wyoming. On the road to Grand Teton National Park. Unlike a lot of museums across the region, you can take pictures of all the artworks inside (it would be tough to enforce a ban on the outdoor exhibits).

It Was a Bargain for Jackson

I stayed in a relatively inexpensive hotel (breakfast included), for Jackson and visited the museum on my second day. It was early October. The air was crisp, and I also passed the elk refuge, where I saw herds grazing alongside a mountain. I was able to buy a ticket in advance, which made entry quick and easy. One thing you’ll notice is that animals native to the American West aren’t the only beasts recognized. There are depictions of animals from around the world, from elk to elephants, to tigers. I went on a weekday morning, and in early October, you don’t have the tourist rushes you see in summer and winter.

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You can learn more about the museum, its mission, and history by clicking here. Admission for adults is 18 dollars, with reduced costs for seniors and children. The kids four and under are admitted for free!

This is a Great Time for a Trip

Odds are that if you visit in April, the weather will be a lot like October, but without the fall colors that I experienced. But the offseason is a relaxing time in Wyoming.