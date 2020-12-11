Will 2020 Bring A White Christmas To Southern Idaho

Christmas is now only two weeks away and we have yet to see any real snowfall in Southern Idaho. That's not cool, we need snow so Santa and his reindeer can do their job on Christmas. Plus, I like snow. There is a chance for snow in Southern Idaho this weekend and, according to KMVT, we could see a coating to two inches by Saturday morning. Then off and on snow and rain possibilities for the next few days. That's a nice start, but we need constant snowfall that isn't mixed with rain.

After this weekend, we do have a few more days with small chances of snowfall but it's really looking like we'll have a snow-free and partly sunny Christmas. At Accuweather their extended forecast shows a 20% chance of precipitation but no accumulation. The Weather Channel website forecast is a little more optimistic that we'll see some snow from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day with a forecast of 30% chance for precipitation, but again no accumulation of snow on the ground. The temperature on Christmas will max out at about 34 degrees.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

So, sadly the simple answer is that we will not have a white Christmas in Southern Idaho. Granted this is a forecast for two weeks out so it could all change and Jack Frost could get his game on with Mother Nature and we could end up with a foot of snow.