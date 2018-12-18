A White Christmas for the Magic Valley?

Picture by Bill Colley.

The answer is maybe.  No meteorologist worth his salt will tell you he can get a good handle on the weather one week out.  I looked at four forecasts this morning and I can’t yet see much agreement.

She’ll likely have a better chance of piles of snow and some cold weather.

One calls for snow Friday and Sunday.  Others call for a mix of snow and rain those days and Christmas Eve Day looks above freezing and possibly cloudy.

Does Grandma live in the mountains?  She’ll likely have a better chance of piles of snow and some cold weather.

Otherwise, my money is warmer even if possibly wet in the valley.

