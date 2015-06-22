Sometimes, being a Good Samaritan isn't enough.

A woman in Lima, Peru jumped onto a train track to retrieve a dog that belonged to another waiting passenger across the platform.

When no one else would step in to help bring the dog to safety, the woman got onto the tracks and made sure the pooch got back to its owner.

While the woman is being applauded for her efforts, transit officials aren't so impressed. They're now mulling over whether to hand down a punishment or suing her because jumping on the tracks is illegal and other trains had been barred from approaching the station in an attempt to keep the dog safe.