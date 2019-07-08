Women and Children Dead After Being Pulled From Boise House Fire

A tragic house fire this morning has turned disastrous after a Mother and her two young children have died from their injuries.

The victims have been identified as 43-year-old Jana K. Cullen, her 12-year-old son, Ryker Sanchez, and 9-year-old Rilee Sanchez.

According to an article on KTVB that details the tragedy, Cullen was pronounced dead at the scene and the children later died at the hospital.

The horrible house fire broke out around 5 a.m. this morning in the 1500 block of Leadville Avenue, just off of Broadway. Neighbors who witnessed the blaze say they saw flames coming from the home and called 911.

The Boise Fire Department has determined the fire started after a heating element in an electric wax burner failed. The initial fire caught shelving in the home which quickly spread to the rest of the house. One major problem is that the home did not have any working fire alarms, so the victims had no warning other than the smoke and flames.

Please hold your loved ones a little tighter today, say a prayer for all who love this family, and double check to see that your smoke alarms are in good working condition. No one should ever pass away in such a devastating manner.