Women Increasingly Dominate Idaho Politics

Let freedom ring! Picture by Bill Colley.

It got some attention in 2018.  Democrats nominated women for Governor and Lt. Governor.  A woman was elected as Lt. Governor on the Republican line.  The House Minority Leader in Boise is a woman and over in the Senate, women are starting to play a larger role.

Women are especially becoming a dominant force in the House.  Republicans are often viewed as coming from two factions and both camps have women in prominent roles.  This is something I hadn’t given much thought until one of my regular guests mentioned it a couple of weeks ago.  Pete Coulson explained women are more and more taking the lead and come across as politically fearless.

This isn’t new.  Maxine Bell and Helen Chenoweth blazed trails long ago and both were larger than life on the political stage.

The legislative women who appear on my program aren’t simply articulate.  I’ve told several of them it’s nice to have guests who come with a pulse.  The measured monotone of a lot of the guys is like watching paint dry.

These women not only know policy but are witty and quick on their feet when it comes to questions.  They don’t seem to take offense when a caller needles them or gives them a hard time.  Which is why I believe their numbers will continue to grow at the state legislative level.  Which also means they’ll likely become successors for congressional offices.  Just by sheer numbers they’ll dominate state politics twenty years from now.

By the way, the wit I praised cuts across party lines.  I may have my disagreements with some Democrats but find I personally like the people serving on the other side of the aisle.  Public life is a risky venture.  You’ll be criticized, called noxious names and put up with a lot of poison pen words on social media.  It doesn’t deter the women of Idaho politics.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: bill colley, Helen Chenoweth, Maxine Bell, Politics, State Legislature
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Elections, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top