Wonder Woman to Land Plane in Idaho?

Somehow I’m not taking this one at face value! East Idaho News tells us Wonder Woman’s invisible plane is making an appearance at the Museum of Idaho. I guess if you walk into it you can confirm its presence. Or if it lands on you (it’s silent, according to the story).

I saw a TV parody where Wonder Woman and Superman are on the plane and she takes a bathroom break in the plane’s restroom. Superman then chews her out and accuses her of not washing her hands. Which he didn’t need X-Ray vision to witness.

The museum is actually one of my favorite places to visit when I travel to Idaho Falls.

Every year there is a Christmas exhibit. Admission is free during the Christmas season. As a gift to the public.

Since my last trip to the museum there has been a renovation and I believe also an expansion. If Wonder Woman is giving rides to visitors it may well soon be worth another stop.