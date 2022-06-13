Yellowstone National Park Has Had To Close All Entrances To The Park
Yellowstone National Park has officially had to close all the entrances into the park. According to reports, flooding and mud slides have caused the park to close down.
Officials state that the flooding and mud slides have caused hazardous conditions. Every single entrance: the north, west, northeast, south, and east entrances are closed until the flooding and mudslides subside enough that officials can check damage of roads and trails.
The park had to be evacuated today due to the conditions and it is anticipated the park will not reopen until Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest. We will update information as it becomes available.
For now, if you had a plan to see Yellowstone, it will have to be postponed until further notice.
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today
The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.
These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine.