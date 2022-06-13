Yellowstone National Park has officially had to close all the entrances into the park. According to reports, flooding and mud slides have caused the park to close down.

Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park loading...

Officials state that the flooding and mud slides have caused hazardous conditions. Every single entrance: the north, west, northeast, south, and east entrances are closed until the flooding and mudslides subside enough that officials can check damage of roads and trails.

The park had to be evacuated today due to the conditions and it is anticipated the park will not reopen until Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest. We will update information as it becomes available.

For now, if you had a plan to see Yellowstone, it will have to be postponed until further notice.

