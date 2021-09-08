Yellowstone Wolf Bites a Bear Booty in Battle Over Food

This has been quite the year for exciting wildlife videos from Yellowstone National Park. The latest shows a wolf who repeatedly bites a much larger bear in the butt.

Wolf Bites Bear Butt In Yellowstone

In the video on Facebook, posted by Gary Gaston to a Yellowstone Nation Park group, you can see the lone wolf messing with the big bear. You can't see from the video if they are fighting over a carcass or the wolf was just feeling playful. The bear doesn't seem to be amused and eventually takes a seat to cover his exposed bum. There are a number of birds gathered nearby which to me would indicate that there is food in the area.

Bears vs Wolves in Yellowstone National Park

Gary has a few wildlife videos he's posted to the Yellowstone group. In another it shows a bear who had apparently just taken over the bison kill of a wolf pack. The bear ate for about an hour while the pack of around 20 wolves watched from a distance.

Yellowstone is filled with predator and prey wildlife. Each instance is different and the bear doesn't always come out as the winner. Another Yellowstone video shows a curious bear as it approaches a pack of wolves. Due to the size of the pack, they were able to surround the bear and intimidate it until it left the area.

Get our free mobile app

In another video posted recently, the altercation wasn't between bears and wolves, it was instead a battle between a bison and a car. You can also see what park rangers have to do when an aggressive bear gets too close to visitors, in a story we posted a few weeks ago.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus