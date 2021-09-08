Yellowstone Wolf Bites a Bear Booty in Battle Over Food
Zdeněk Macháček
This has been quite the year for exciting wildlife videos from Yellowstone National Park. The latest shows a wolf who repeatedly bites a much larger bear in the butt.
Wolf Bites Bear Butt In Yellowstone
In the video on Facebook, posted by Gary Gaston to a Yellowstone Nation Park group, you can see the lone wolf messing with the big bear. You can't see from the video if they are fighting over a carcass or the wolf was just feeling playful. The bear doesn't seem to be amused and eventually takes a seat to cover his exposed bum. There are a number of birds gathered nearby which to me would indicate that there is food in the area.
Bears vs Wolves in Yellowstone National Park
Gary has a few wildlife videos he's posted to the Yellowstone group. In another it shows a bear who had apparently just taken over the bison kill of a wolf pack. The bear ate for about an hour while the pack of around 20 wolves watched from a distance.
Yellowstone is filled with predator and prey wildlife. Each instance is different and the bear doesn't always come out as the winner. Another Yellowstone video shows a curious bear as it approaches a pack of wolves. Due to the size of the pack, they were able to surround the bear and intimidate it until it left the area.
In another video posted recently, the altercation wasn't between bears and wolves, it was instead a battle between a bison and a car. You can also see what park rangers have to do when an aggressive bear gets too close to visitors, in a story we posted a few weeks ago.