You Can Get Dutch Bros Taste and Without Waiting in Line

Dutch Bros (Brothers) has a couple of local locations and could double the number and still not meet the demand! It’s probably more popular than Starbucks in Twin Falls. All you need to do is watch the traffic lining up during the early morning hours.

My coffee consumption is actually higher on weekends than on weekday mornings. I’m at the office by 3 o’clock, Monday through Friday. A few months ago, the boss installed a Keurig. I drink a more limited amount of coffee while doing show preparation, although. The fantastic taste of Dutch Bros would likely double my weekday intake.

Which may happen soon! I discovered you can order it Keurig ready and by the gross (a 144 pack). Check out this link. It’s also available through Amazon but it looks like ordering directly from the source is a better bargain.

Also, consider what you pay for the cup at the drive-through. The single-serve cups for the Keurig are under a dollar each!

Morning radio made me a coffee lover. I didn’t start drinking coffee until my later college years. On the weekends I would come home for a visit I’d go to a diner with my dad for breakfast. I’d have a cup with pancakes.

Within a few years, I was writing news at 4 o’clock in the morning and coffee kept me alert. Later I gave up the sugar and 15 years ago I gave up the cream. Now I drink coffee strong and black. And now it’s about flavor and not the caffeine. Dutch Bros offers great flavor and now I don’t have to wait in line!