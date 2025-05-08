A friend remembers it was the only place on Interstate 90 with a stoplight. He served in the Army and was on the road after being transferred to a new post on the West Coast. He was amused when he came across the light.

The People Stood Up to Uncle Sam

But some in government weren’t. The proposed plan would wipe out much of Wallace to put a non-stop highway through downtown. The townspeople, many of whom had family that rebuilt after one of the biggest wildfires in North American history, objected. All of Wallace is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The government honored local wishes (that sounds unusual!) An elevated highway was constructed.

It's Named After a Guy Named Wallace

Why is Wallace important? The mining and logging past tell the story of the American West. The place was home to western legend Wyatt Earp. Although he left town in the dark of one night to avoid a gambling debt! The actress Lana Turner became famous during Hollywood’s golden age. She was born in Wallace. The family home still stands.

Hollywood has Multiple Connections to Wallace

The town has been a movie set. Dante’s Peak was filmed there 40 years ago.

Wallace often makes the list of Idaho’s best and quirkiest towns. It often makes national lists. The city promotes itself as the Center of the Universe.

While its story is no secret to Idahoans, it attracts visitors from all over the world. I was at a museum when a guy I was talking to explained he had visited my hometown back east, and now I was visiting his. For disclosure, where I grew up bears a strong resemblance to Wallace.

