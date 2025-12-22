Christmas celebrations have evolved, including in the Intermountain West. Of course, like everywhere, it was far less commercial before the arrival of mass communications. I got to thinking about the changes, some motivated by consumption habits, and others tempered by patriotic allegiance. The latter was due to wartime. My sister sent me a link that describes how Christmas was celebrated during the Great War, when there was a great need to feed troops overseas, and to have the ingredients for explosives that otherwise would’ve been on the table. The next world conflict required even more sacrifices.

People had Different Expectations and Aspirations

A link provided by the state of Idaho suggests Lewis and Clark probably had a Christmas celebration, which would’ve been more about worship and food than elaborate gifts.

Eastern Christmas focused more on family, but for many of the early pioneers and prospectors, there weren’t many relatives around with whom to celebrate. Even today, for people who have livestock, it’s a working day, as it was 140 years ago. Perhaps modern children would be disappointed by the gifts received long ago, but if you weren’t aware of toy shelves and TVs, you probably would’ve been just as excited by the simple gifts that marked Christmas.

Some Still Celebrate Like the Pioneers

A friend I worked with 25 years ago still operated his family’s farm. Christmas was for church. Gifts were for New Year’s Day, and they were nothing elaborate. His family always appeared happy, and the kids grew up to be very successful. A lot like the experience of Idaho’s earliest settlers.