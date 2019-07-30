Halloween is still a few months away but it will be here before your costume is ready and the candy is already hitting store shelves. Whether we celebrate Halloween on Thursday this year or if it gets changed to the final October weekend each year, there will be loads of candy to eat and it won't all be good. Candy companies, for some reason and I blame Harry Potter and those gross jelly beans, have recently decided that good candy mixed with gross candy should be a new trend.

When I was a kid the candy nobody wanted was the peanut butter taffy in the orange or black wrappers or the nasty wax lips gum. Now we worry about people (monsters) mixing Skittles, Reese's Pieces, and M&M's candies in a bowl at Halloween parties. You now also need to be wary of Skittles candies because this year they have released the zombie flavors. For the most part they actually sound really good...but there appears to be one zombie Skittle in each bag.

The other flavors sound great: Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry but the Rotten Zombie tastes of soil and decay. Gross. But not so gross that I won't eat a bag or four. This will insure that more people eat one candy at a time rather than a handful since you don't want that soil and decay flavor mixing with your Boogeyman Blackberry!