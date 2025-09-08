This is the time of year when you start seeing online posts about Halloween candy. Because the treats have been on store shelves for weeks. Every year, we get lists of what people in Idaho like and don’t like. I think it has a lot to do with when you grew up. My parents favored hard candies, and Mom especially liked ribbon candy with mint flavors. I didn’t.

Sweet Preferences Would be Generational

My generation grew up with a taste for marshmallow peanuts and candy corn. Or the pumpkin-looking candy made from the same goo, which some people tell me is like chewing on a candle.

A few days ago, I was at the drug store and noticed on package of candy corn on the shelf. There was a lot of space, suggesting it’s selling well. I took a picture and posted it to my Facebook account, asking people yes or no. The response was roughly 50/50, and there were no lukewarm replies. People like it or hate it. One friend mentioned there is a candy corn syrup, which I can imagine would be great with waffles.

Candy Corn and a Naughty Reputation

Back when I was in school, there was a running gag about candy corn being the cause of pregnancy. But even in grade school, I knew it didn’t make babies, because my friends consumed the kernels by the handful, and none were expecting.

Besides, in popular culture, nobody gives out candy corn as a sign of romance. Chocolate would be a much better predictor of pregnancy.

I’ve been out of school for 45 years, and I have a much better theory. Money is a better allure than any sugary confections. If you don’t have any, you’re not very attractive. If you have money and look like the Governor of Illinois, women will find you attractive.

Tell me I’m wrong.