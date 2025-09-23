First, the liberal media is wrong about almost everything, so I don’t trust an old story about Idaho’s favorite candy in the Idaho Statesman. It claimed Skittles or candy corn was tops, followed by M&M’s. Peanut butter cups finished fourth, which borders on blasphemy. Of course, the polling data changes frequently, as do some people’s temporary preferences, and some polls are based on Google searches, which aren’t sales.

Polling Data Changes Like the Costumes

I will admit that any poll that puts Circus Peanuts at the top of the list has an issue with methodology, however. I really liked them when I was a kid. While not my favorite candy, they were lumps of sugar that resembled peanuts dissolved in the mouth. Back in those days, they were always colored orange. Today, there are multiple colors.

Frankly, I don’t recall what my favorite candy was as a trick-or-treater. I developed a taste for peanut butter cups as an adolescent. I would be walking home from my paper route and stop at the local drug store to buy bubble gum cards. The gum was awful, like it had been sitting in a dry warehouse for 20 years. I used to keep the cards and toss the gum. Sometimes when I was craving sweets, I would buy peanut butter cups, which were situated near the cards.

I Wasn't a Reese's Guy

Reese’s always seemed to share the taste of the paper cup, so I would buy a brand called Boyer. The latter had bits of peanuts, giving some crunch, too.

I’ve never been much of a candy guy as an adult, but if you freeze a couple of peanut butter cups and offer them directly from the freezer, I don’t have much willpower. And I don’t have any interest at all in other candies.