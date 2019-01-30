RECALL: Risk Of Infant Kidney Damage In Popular Ibuprofen Brand

FDA

A recall has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration concerning a popular brand of infant Ibuprofen that may contain dangerously elevated levels of its main ingredient propionic acid .

In a January 29 notice posted to the FDA's website, Tris Pharma, Inc. said two types of Ibuprofen widely sold at Walmart and CVS stores have been recalled because of higher than normal concentrations of Ibuprofen. Children who use the product might be at risk for "renal injury," according to the FDA's warning.

Tris Pharma , the makers of the brands being flagged, are conducting the voluntary nationwide recall of its oral suspension drops, USP, 50 milligrams per 1.25 milliliters. The company communicated in the notice that the possibility of infant renal damage is "remote," but it still exists, particularly in children "already susceptible to the adverse effects of Ibuprofen."

The lot numbers, expiration dates and further description details can be found on the FDA's website as well. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the consumer customer service number at 732-940-0358.