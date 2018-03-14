Twin Falls Theater Hosts Drag Performance Battle

Ursula's Battle Royale 2 will be held at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Twin Falls at 7:30 tonight.

Tickets are on sale for $10 a piece. The host is "Ursula" who will be pitting local kings and queens against each other for the top spot. It is a singing competition that is being presented by the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre.

The description online is:

"Starring and hosted by the marvelously beautiful Magic Valley Drag Sensation Ursula. Ursula's Battle Royale 2 is calling all queens and kings! Join us for a talent battle of epic proportions! Presented by Magic Valley Repertory Theatre at the Historic Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Twin Falls! The one and only "Ursula" hosts her very competitive Battle Royale on the stage! A group of competing Kings and Queens will compete for the top spot as the areas top drag performer!"

