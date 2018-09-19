1 Case of Whooping Cough Confirmed in Wendell School District

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) – Public health officials said on Wednesday that a case of whooping cough has been reported in the Wendell School District.

So far only one confirmed case has been reported in the district, according to Brianna Bodily, public information officer for South Central Public Health District .

An outbreak isn’t just one case, she said, but because whopping cough – otherwise known as pertussis – is a respiratory disease and spreads quickly, there’s a chance others may become infected.

The health district urges “residents to make sure their families are vaccinated against the disease. If a resident develops a persistent cough we advise them to speak with their healthcare provider right away.”

Early symptoms of whooping cough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , are cold-like symptoms that may include a mild cough or fever; sometimes no cough is present but it also may induce coughing fits or “whooping.” Symptoms may last up to two weeks.

So far 37 confirmed cases of whooping cough have been reported in south-central Idaho, including the one in Wendell, Bodily said. Twenty-two of those cases were between Jan. 1 and March 17.

“So, we've had a couple of cases this summer but most of our cases were in the winter,” she said.

Bodily said the health district has clinics that administer the vaccine on Wednesdays in Twin Falls, and on either Tuesdays or Fridays in Gooding, depending on the week. For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 208-737-5966 (Twin Falls) or 208-934-4477 (Gooding).